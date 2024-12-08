Jaguar's Mitch Evans Makes Formula E History in Brazil

Mitch Evans of Jaguar made a historic mark in Formula E by winning the season's opening race in Brazil, despite starting from the last position on the grid. This achievement marks Evans' record-equalling 13th win in the all-electric series, characterized by a chaotic race with two red flags on Saturday.

Reigning champion Pascal Wehrlein contributed to one of the stoppages with a dramatic crash that left his Porsche overturned, though he walked away unscathed. Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa secured second place, and McLaren's Taylor Barnard finished third, marking the young Briton's first podium at just 20 years old in a race showcasing the new Gen3 Evo cars.

Evans described the race as 'crazy,' having started in 22nd place and making a significant leap of 10 positions on the first lap. His focus shifted to landing big points and potentially a podium, making his victory an extraordinary achievement. The Formula E action continues in Mexico City on January 11.

