Sunil Chhetri's Journey from Young Talent to National Icon

Sunil Chhetri, former captain of the Indian football national team, recently reminisced about his initial steps into professional football. At age 17, Chhetri's career took off when he joined Mohun Bagan, a turning point he recalls fondly. This past June, Chhetri capped off his illustrious international career with a match against Kuwait in a World Cup Qualifier.

Chhetri highlighted his transition from a Delhi local team in the Durand Cup to receiving a life-changing opportunity from Mohun Bagan. His trial at the Mohun Bagan Academy was overseen by coach Subhadra Bhattacharya, who would later become his father-in-law. Despite early uncertainties, Chhetri secured a contract, marking the start of his professional journey.

Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, has been a significant force in Indian football, boasting a storied history including a landmark victory in the 1911 IFA Shield final. Chhetri's career with Mohun Bagan laid the groundwork for his success. Over 19 years, he won multiple national tournaments, helped India achieve international success, and collected several prestigious awards, including the Khel Ratna.

(With inputs from agencies.)