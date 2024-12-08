Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri's Journey from Young Talent to National Icon

Former Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri reflects on his early career and professional debut with Mohun Bagan at 17. He discusses the pivotal role of his now father-in-law, Subhadra Bhattacharya, in shaping his career. Chhetri's illustrious football journey includes numerous national victories and accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:40 IST
Sunil Chhetri's Journey from Young Talent to National Icon
Sunil Chhetri (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Chhetri, former captain of the Indian football national team, recently reminisced about his initial steps into professional football. At age 17, Chhetri's career took off when he joined Mohun Bagan, a turning point he recalls fondly. This past June, Chhetri capped off his illustrious international career with a match against Kuwait in a World Cup Qualifier.

Chhetri highlighted his transition from a Delhi local team in the Durand Cup to receiving a life-changing opportunity from Mohun Bagan. His trial at the Mohun Bagan Academy was overseen by coach Subhadra Bhattacharya, who would later become his father-in-law. Despite early uncertainties, Chhetri secured a contract, marking the start of his professional journey.

Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, has been a significant force in Indian football, boasting a storied history including a landmark victory in the 1911 IFA Shield final. Chhetri's career with Mohun Bagan laid the groundwork for his success. Over 19 years, he won multiple national tournaments, helped India achieve international success, and collected several prestigious awards, including the Khel Ratna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024