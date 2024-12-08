Left Menu

Starc and Cummins Dominate as Australia Levels Series with Commanding Pink-Ball Win

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins led a fierce bowling attack, securing a 10-wicket victory over India in the Adelaide Test. Despite India's efforts, they were overwhelmed by Australia's disciplined play. Starc, celebrating the victory, emphasized the team's positive approach and adaptability with the pink ball. The series stands at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:05 IST
Mitchell Starc. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding display at the Adelaide Test, Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins spearheaded their team's emphatic 10-wicket triumph over India, leveling the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at 1-1. The pink-ball encounter showcased Australia's superior adaptability and aggression, as they quickly dismantled the Indian batting lineup.

Reflecting on the win, Starc highlighted the positive mindset that his team adopted after criticisms followed their initial loss at Perth. Drawing parallels between the pink and white ball, he emphasized the need to remain fearless both in batting and bowling, a strategy that clearly paid off in Adelaide.

India struggled throughout the match, with minimal standout performances. Australia's innings were bolstered by significant contributions from their top-order batsmen, ensuring a decisive first-innings lead. The victory was sealed effortlessly by Khawaja and McSweeney, chasing a mere 19 runs, after Cummins took a commanding five-wicket haul in the final innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

