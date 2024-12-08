Gukesh Triumphs in Chess Showdown: A Victory Over Ding Liren

In an impressive display of skill, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has emerged victorious over the defending champion Ding Liren in a crucial round of the World Chess Championship.

This victory marks Gukesh's second win against Liren, giving the 18-year-old a one-point lead. With only three games left in the 14-round series, Gukesh leads 6-5, positioning himself favorably to claim the championship title.

The match took a pivotal turn when Ding, feeling the pressure, made a crucial blunder, allowing Gukesh to capitalize on the mistake and secure the win. This victory follows a series of drawn games, breaking the stalemate and setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)