Left Menu

Esposito Brothers Dominate Italian Football

The Esposito brothers made headlines on Sunday in Italian football. Sebastiano scored two goals for Empoli in Serie A, while Francesco Pio and Salvatore helped Spezia with three goals in Serie B. All brothers are Inter Milan youth products, with two currently on loan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 01:20 IST
Esposito Brothers Dominate Italian Football

The Esposito brothers made a significant impact in Italian football last Sunday as they showcased their skills across the country's top two divisions.

Sebastiano Esposito, the middle sibling at 22, was instrumental in Empoli's 4-1 triumph over Hellas Verona, netting his team's first two goals and leading them to a ninth-place position in Serie A.

Meanwhile, younger brother Francesco Pio, 19, kick-started the scoring for Spezia, followed by older brother Salvatore, 24, who added two more goals, securing a 5-0 victory over Cittadella and placing Spezia third in Serie B. The trio previously trained at Inter Milan and two are currently on loan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024