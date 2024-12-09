Esposito Brothers Dominate Italian Football

The Esposito brothers made a significant impact in Italian football last Sunday as they showcased their skills across the country's top two divisions.

Sebastiano Esposito, the middle sibling at 22, was instrumental in Empoli's 4-1 triumph over Hellas Verona, netting his team's first two goals and leading them to a ninth-place position in Serie A.

Meanwhile, younger brother Francesco Pio, 19, kick-started the scoring for Spezia, followed by older brother Salvatore, 24, who added two more goals, securing a 5-0 victory over Cittadella and placing Spezia third in Serie B. The trio previously trained at Inter Milan and two are currently on loan.

(With inputs from agencies.)