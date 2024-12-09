Esposito Brothers Dominate Italian Football
The Esposito brothers made headlines on Sunday in Italian football. Sebastiano scored two goals for Empoli in Serie A, while Francesco Pio and Salvatore helped Spezia with three goals in Serie B. All brothers are Inter Milan youth products, with two currently on loan.
The Esposito brothers made a significant impact in Italian football last Sunday as they showcased their skills across the country's top two divisions.
Sebastiano Esposito, the middle sibling at 22, was instrumental in Empoli's 4-1 triumph over Hellas Verona, netting his team's first two goals and leading them to a ninth-place position in Serie A.
Meanwhile, younger brother Francesco Pio, 19, kick-started the scoring for Spezia, followed by older brother Salvatore, 24, who added two more goals, securing a 5-0 victory over Cittadella and placing Spezia third in Serie B. The trio previously trained at Inter Milan and two are currently on loan.
