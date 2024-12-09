Arsenal has once again proven its supremacy in set pieces, especially corners, in the Premier League.

Following a remarkable 2-0 victory against Manchester United, Arsenal secured another goal through a corner, this time earning a 1-1 draw against Fulham. William Saliba's strike, assisted by Kai Havertz's header, marks the 23rd goal from such a tactic since the 2023-24 season commenced, positioning Arsenal at the top in Europe's leading leagues.

Renowned for their strategic brilliance, particularly under the guidance of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, Arsenal's achievements have drawn comparisons to Stoke City's past prowess in this area. The Gunners' set-piece strategy has become a defining element of their gameplay, contributing significantly to their current success story under manager Mikel Arteta.

