Left Menu

Arsenal's Set-Piece Magic: Dominance in Corner Goals

Arsenal continues to excel in scoring from corners, netting 23 goals since the 2023-24 season began, the highest across Europe's top leagues. A recent 1-1 draw with Fulham highlighted their prowess, with expert coaching from Nicolas Jover contributing significantly to their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:30 IST
Arsenal's Set-Piece Magic: Dominance in Corner Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal has once again proven its supremacy in set pieces, especially corners, in the Premier League.

Following a remarkable 2-0 victory against Manchester United, Arsenal secured another goal through a corner, this time earning a 1-1 draw against Fulham. William Saliba's strike, assisted by Kai Havertz's header, marks the 23rd goal from such a tactic since the 2023-24 season commenced, positioning Arsenal at the top in Europe's leading leagues.

Renowned for their strategic brilliance, particularly under the guidance of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, Arsenal's achievements have drawn comparisons to Stoke City's past prowess in this area. The Gunners' set-piece strategy has become a defining element of their gameplay, contributing significantly to their current success story under manager Mikel Arteta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024