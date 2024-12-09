Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé Breaks Silence on Swedish Investigation

Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid and France star, addresses recent media reports regarding a rape investigation in Sweden, stating he was surprised by the news. He confirms he has not been contacted by authorities and maintains his non-involvement in the alleged incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:31 IST
Kylian Mbappé Breaks Silence on Swedish Investigation
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappé has reacted with disbelief to media reports suggesting he was under investigation for rape in Sweden. This marks the first time the Real Madrid star has publicly addressed the allegations.

In an interview aired on Canal Plus, Mbappé refuted the claims, stating he had not been contacted by Swedish authorities regarding the matter. "It's just incomprehension," he said. "These are things that unexpectedly come into your life."

While Swedish authorities acknowledged an investigation into a suspected rape in Stockholm, they have not named any suspects. A Swedish prosecutor informed Aftonbladet that the investigation is ongoing without providing further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024