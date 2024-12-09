Kylian Mbappé Breaks Silence on Swedish Investigation

Kylian Mbappé has reacted with disbelief to media reports suggesting he was under investigation for rape in Sweden. This marks the first time the Real Madrid star has publicly addressed the allegations.

In an interview aired on Canal Plus, Mbappé refuted the claims, stating he had not been contacted by Swedish authorities regarding the matter. "It's just incomprehension," he said. "These are things that unexpectedly come into your life."

While Swedish authorities acknowledged an investigation into a suspected rape in Stockholm, they have not named any suspects. A Swedish prosecutor informed Aftonbladet that the investigation is ongoing without providing further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)