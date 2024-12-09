Marc Cucurella's Game-Changing Cleats Swap

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella found himself in an unusual predicament during the London derby against Tottenham in the Premier League. Just 12 minutes into the game, he had to change his cleats after slips on the field contributed to two early goals for Tottenham.

The Spanish international lost his footing at crucial moments, allowing Spurs to capitalize with goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski. Immediately after Tottenham's second goal, Cucurella gestured towards his shoes in frustration and replaced them.

The change proved effective as Cucurella later assisted Jadon Sancho's goal, sparking Chelsea's comeback to win the match 4-3. Following the game, Cucurella shared a photo of his discarded cleats on social media, acknowledging the team's resilience in their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)