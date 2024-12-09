Left Menu

Josh Hazlewood's Race Against Time: A Test of Resilience

Josh Hazlewood, Australia's fast bowler, conducted two full-paced spells at Adelaide Oval as he determines his fitness for the third Test against India. Despite his history with side strains, Hazlewood remains hopeful, while Scott Boland fills in with commendable performance, helping Australia level the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:25 IST
Josh Hazlewood's Race Against Time: A Test of Resilience
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is in a critical 24-hour period as he assesses his availability for the upcoming third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Hazlewood bowled two intense spells at the Adelaide Oval, evaluating his fitness after missing the recent match due to stubborn side strains.

"I think it'll be in the next 24 hours to really know how I pull up," Hazlewood mentioned to the media after the session. The bowler emphasized the challenge of maintaining full intensity during multiple spells and the importance of recovery in determining his readiness.

In the meantime, Scott Boland, stepping in for Hazlewood, delivered an impressive performance, capturing five wickets for 105 runs. This effort played a pivotal role in Australia's swift victory over India, leveling the series at 1-1. Despite a media-fueled controversy about his remarks, Hazlewood downplayed interpretations of a team rift, attributing it to a gap between matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024