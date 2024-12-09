Josh Hazlewood's Race Against Time: A Test of Resilience

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is in a critical 24-hour period as he assesses his availability for the upcoming third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Hazlewood bowled two intense spells at the Adelaide Oval, evaluating his fitness after missing the recent match due to stubborn side strains.

"I think it'll be in the next 24 hours to really know how I pull up," Hazlewood mentioned to the media after the session. The bowler emphasized the challenge of maintaining full intensity during multiple spells and the importance of recovery in determining his readiness.

In the meantime, Scott Boland, stepping in for Hazlewood, delivered an impressive performance, capturing five wickets for 105 runs. This effort played a pivotal role in Australia's swift victory over India, leveling the series at 1-1. Despite a media-fueled controversy about his remarks, Hazlewood downplayed interpretations of a team rift, attributing it to a gap between matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)