Hyderabad Strikers Clinch Third Tennis Premier League Title

Hyderabad Strikers have once again asserted their dominance by clinching the Tennis Premier League title for the third time, defeating Yash Mumbai Eagles 51-44. The final showdown took place on Sunday night, showcasing the team's tenacity and skill.

A strong start was made by Harriet Dart, who won the women's singles against Zeynep Sonmez with a score of 14-11, setting the tone for the Hyderabad team's overall victory.

Although Karan Singh managed to level the scores briefly by winning the men's singles 14-11 for Mumbai, a decisive mixed doubles win by Dart and Vishnu Vardhan brought Hyderabad back in command. The duo defeated Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 16-9, paving the way for the team's ultimate triumph.

