Hyderabad Strikers Clinch Third Tennis Premier League Title

Hyderabad Strikers secured their third Tennis Premier League title by defeating Yash Mumbai Eagles 51-44.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:30 IST
Hyderabad Strikers have once again asserted their dominance by clinching the Tennis Premier League title for the third time, defeating Yash Mumbai Eagles 51-44. The final showdown took place on Sunday night, showcasing the team's tenacity and skill.

A strong start was made by Harriet Dart, who won the women's singles against Zeynep Sonmez with a score of 14-11, setting the tone for the Hyderabad team's overall victory.

Although Karan Singh managed to level the scores briefly by winning the men's singles 14-11 for Mumbai, a decisive mixed doubles win by Dart and Vishnu Vardhan brought Hyderabad back in command. The duo defeated Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 16-9, paving the way for the team's ultimate triumph.

