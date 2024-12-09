Left Menu

Kush Maini: Paving the Path in F2 Racing

Kush Maini had a challenging second season in Formula 2, finishing 13th in the drivers' standings, while his teammate Gabriel Bortoleto won the championship. Maini was instrumental for Invicta Racing, securing five podium finishes, yet faced hurdles due to mechanical issues in the final races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:07 IST
Kush Maini, the Indian driver, concluded his second Formula 2 season by securing 13th place in the drivers' standings, while his Invicta Racing teammate Gabriel Bortoleto clinched the championship title.

Invicta Racing celebrated a dominant season, winning the team championship with Maini contributing significantly through strategic performances, including five podium finishes.

Despite mechanical challenges in his final races, Maini expressed optimism for the future, highlighting the team's Constructors Championship win and preparing eagerly for the next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

