Kush Maini: Paving the Path in F2 Racing

Kush Maini, the Indian driver, concluded his second Formula 2 season by securing 13th place in the drivers' standings, while his Invicta Racing teammate Gabriel Bortoleto clinched the championship title.

Invicta Racing celebrated a dominant season, winning the team championship with Maini contributing significantly through strategic performances, including five podium finishes.

Despite mechanical challenges in his final races, Maini expressed optimism for the future, highlighting the team's Constructors Championship win and preparing eagerly for the next season.

