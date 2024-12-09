Proteas Clinch Series with Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka

South Africa secured a commanding 109-run win against Sri Lanka on the last morning of the second cricket test at St George's Park, thus clinching the series 2-0 on Monday.

With odds in their favor, the Proteas needed just five more wickets, while Sri Lanka required 143 more runs with its last recognized batters at the crease. South Africa's bowlers quickly wrapped up the innings, dismissing Sri Lanka for 238 before lunch.

Keshav Maharaj was instrumental in South Africa's win, claiming three of the remaining five wickets to complete his 11th career five-wicket haul with figures of 5-76. This victory propels South Africa to the top of the World Test Championship standings, with two home tests against Pakistan set to begin on Dec. 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)