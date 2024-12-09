Left Menu

Kapil Dev's Rallying Cry: Support for Rohit Sharma and Vinod Kambli

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev defended India captain Rohit Sharma, urging fans not to doubt his abilities despite recent test performances. Kapil also voiced concern for former cricketer Vinod Kambli's struggles with alcohol, stressing the importance of self-help and rehab. Both players face different challenges requiring support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:23 IST
Kapil Dev's Rallying Cry: Support for Rohit Sharma and Vinod Kambli
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has come to the defense of under-fire India skipper Rohit Sharma, urging fans to keep faith in his abilities despite an underwhelming performance in the recent Adelaide pink-ball Test.

Amid criticism after scores of 3 and 6, Rohit's dip form has led to scrutiny, yet Kapil insists that he doesn't need to prove himself at this stage of his career, reminding people of his longstanding contributions to Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, Kapil offered his support to former player Vinod Kambli, who is struggling with alcohol-related issues, emphasizing the need for both external support and self-help for recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024