Kapil Dev's Rallying Cry: Support for Rohit Sharma and Vinod Kambli
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev defended India captain Rohit Sharma, urging fans not to doubt his abilities despite recent test performances. Kapil also voiced concern for former cricketer Vinod Kambli's struggles with alcohol, stressing the importance of self-help and rehab. Both players face different challenges requiring support.
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has come to the defense of under-fire India skipper Rohit Sharma, urging fans to keep faith in his abilities despite an underwhelming performance in the recent Adelaide pink-ball Test.
Amid criticism after scores of 3 and 6, Rohit's dip form has led to scrutiny, yet Kapil insists that he doesn't need to prove himself at this stage of his career, reminding people of his longstanding contributions to Indian cricket.
Meanwhile, Kapil offered his support to former player Vinod Kambli, who is struggling with alcohol-related issues, emphasizing the need for both external support and self-help for recovery.
