South Africa Tops World Test Championship After Series Whitewash

In a commanding performance, South Africa clinched the top spot in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table by defeating Sri Lanka in the second Test at St. George Park on Monday. A dramatic conclusion saw Sri Lanka's lower order collapse under South Africa's ruthless bowling assault.

The pivotal breakthrough came when set batters fell early to Maharaj and Rabada, exposing Sri Lanka's tail as they struggled to chase over 100 remaining runs. Maharaj claimed the wickets of Prabath Jayasuriya and Vishwa Fernando to complete a five-wicket haul, followed by Marco Jansen swiftly ending the innings by dismissing Lahiru Kumara with his first ball. Subsequently, South Africa soared to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, boasting a 63.33 point percentage.

As the final day dawned, both teams were in a critical battle for essential World Test Championship points, with Sri Lanka needing 143 runs to tie the series and South Africa just five wickets from a clean sweep. Earlier, Sri Lanka showed resilience despite a heavy 233-run loss in the first Test. South Africa's initial batting woes were mitigated by a crucial 133-run stand between Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton, who notched a century, closing Day 1 at 269/7. Day 2 saw Kyle Verreynne hit his third Test century, supported by Rabada, to post a total of 358. Sri Lanka ended Day 2 at 242/3, spurred by Pathum Nissanka's 89, before being bowled out for 328 on Day 3 by Paterson's five-for.

South Africa extended a 30-run advantage, ending the day at 191/3. Valuable efforts by Tristan Stubbs, Bavuma, and later contributions from the lower order edged their score to 317. Jayasuriya's bowling excellence resulted in another five-wicket haul for him. Chasing 348, Sri Lanka was reduced to 122/6 before a solid stand between Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis. Yet, Sri Lanka couldn't withstand the pressure on the final day, as Mendis and de Silva were removed soon, leading to a series whitewash with South Africa's 109-run triumph, capped off by Maharaj and Jansen's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)