Ding Liren Levels Up: Intense Battle at World Chess Championship

Chinese defending champion Ding Liren claimed victory in the 12th game against Indian prodigy D Gukesh, equalizing the World Chess Championship match. Gukesh, who led until the recent game, is now tied with Liren at 6 points each, as they face the final games to decide the champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:10 IST
D Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Ding Liren, the reigning World Chess Champion from China, secured a crucial win in the 12th round against Indian challenger D Gukesh, thus leveling the championship series at six points each. The competition has intensified as both players prepare for the final two games.

Gukesh initially took the lead after securing a pivotal victory following a series of seven draws, only to see his advantage slip as Liren executed a tactical masterclass in their latest encounter. As the battle for chess supremacy reaches its climax, both competitors are on equal footing once again.

The upcoming matches are set to test their mettle with the possibility of a tiebreak looming should they remain locked in points. The chess world keenly awaits the next moves in what has been a thrilling showcase of strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

