Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Analyzes India's Adelaide Setback

India faced a crushing defeat against Australia in the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval. Harbhajan Singh emphasized the need for stronger partnerships, criticizing India's batting performance. Travis Head's century and Mitchell Starc's sharp bowling led Australia to an emphatic 10-wicket win, elevating them atop the WTC standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:55 IST
Harbhajan Singh Analyzes India's Adelaide Setback
Team India (Photo: X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the completion of the day-night Test between India and Australia, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his views on India's performance, highlighting areas of improvement for the team. Speaking to Star Sports, Singh pinpointed the lack of substantial partnerships as a critical factor contributing to India's downfall.

Led by Travis Head's explosive century and stellar bowling from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Australia secured a resounding 10-wicket victory at Adelaide Oval, reclaiming their position at the top of the WTC 2023-25 standings. Harbhajan noted that India's inability to build big partnerships left them short on runs, impacting their competitive edge.

India, who chose to bat first, struggled against Mitchell Starc's dynamic 6/48 bowling, collapsing to 180 runs. Despite brief partnerships, the Indian batsmen failed to consolidate, leading to their diminished performance. Australia's formidable lead, bolstered by Head's innings and the bowling duo of Cummins and Boland, ultimately secured their dominant win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024