Harbhajan Singh Analyzes India's Adelaide Setback

After the completion of the day-night Test between India and Australia, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his views on India's performance, highlighting areas of improvement for the team. Speaking to Star Sports, Singh pinpointed the lack of substantial partnerships as a critical factor contributing to India's downfall.

Led by Travis Head's explosive century and stellar bowling from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Australia secured a resounding 10-wicket victory at Adelaide Oval, reclaiming their position at the top of the WTC 2023-25 standings. Harbhajan noted that India's inability to build big partnerships left them short on runs, impacting their competitive edge.

India, who chose to bat first, struggled against Mitchell Starc's dynamic 6/48 bowling, collapsing to 180 runs. Despite brief partnerships, the Indian batsmen failed to consolidate, leading to their diminished performance. Australia's formidable lead, bolstered by Head's innings and the bowling duo of Cummins and Boland, ultimately secured their dominant win.

