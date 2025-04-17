Left Menu

Mitchell Starc's Stellar Super Over Saves Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Starc's exceptional performance in the Super Over led Delhi Capitals to a surprising victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Despite Rajasthan's strong position, Starc's precise yorkers reversed the match's direction, highlighting his strategic clarity and execution under pressure.

Updated: 17-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:23 IST
In a high-intensity match of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to Mitchell Starc's Super Over bowling mastery. This decisive event unfolded as Rajasthan were well poised at 161-2, chasing a target of 189, but Starc's pivotal dismissal of Nitish Rana altered the game's dynamic.

Starc's razor-sharp yorkers restricted Rajasthan's progress, pushing the match into a nail-biting Super Over. In this clutch moment, Starc was Delhi Capitals' unanimous choice, and his adept bowling limited Rajasthan to only 11 runs, while they lost both wickets.

Delhi Capitals triumphed with just four balls to spare, marking their dominant fifth win in six matches. Starc, humble about his 'Player of the Match' accolade, credited his dedication to execution under duress, reinforcing his status as a cricketing legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

