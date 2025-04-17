Mitchell Starc's Electrifying Super Over Mastery Secures Delhi's Dramatic Victory

In a high-stakes match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, Australian pace legend Mitchell Starc showcased his exceptional death-bowling skills, steering Delhi to a thrilling Super Over victory.

With the game on the line as Rajasthan needed just 31 runs in the last three overs, Starc delivered a masterclass in precise yorkers and exploiting reverse swing, enabled by the use of saliva, which has returned to cricket following the COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the formidable challenge, Starc's nerves of steel shone through, clinching the win after KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs successfully chased the target. Axar Patel, Delhi's captain, credited Starc's clarity and resilience as pivotal to their success.

(With inputs from agencies.)