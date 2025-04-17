Mitchell Starc's Electrifying Super Over Mastery Secures Delhi's Dramatic Victory
Mitchell Starc's exemplary death-bowling skill led Delhi Capitals to a dramatic Super Over victory against Rajasthan Royals. Despite being under pressure, Starc delivered decisive yorkers and reverse swing, aided by the reintroduction of saliva to polish the ball. The win highlights his prowess and mental resilience on the cricket field.
In a high-stakes match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, Australian pace legend Mitchell Starc showcased his exceptional death-bowling skills, steering Delhi to a thrilling Super Over victory.
With the game on the line as Rajasthan needed just 31 runs in the last three overs, Starc delivered a masterclass in precise yorkers and exploiting reverse swing, enabled by the use of saliva, which has returned to cricket following the COVID-19 restrictions.
Despite the formidable challenge, Starc's nerves of steel shone through, clinching the win after KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs successfully chased the target. Axar Patel, Delhi's captain, credited Starc's clarity and resilience as pivotal to their success.
