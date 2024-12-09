Left Menu

Record-Breaking Performances Shine at National Junior Championships

Haryana's high jumper Pooja set a new U-18 national record with a jump of 1.85m during the National Junior Championships. Delhi's Jay Kumar broke the men's U-20 400m meet record, while Haryana’s Muskan surpassed the U-16 javelin record. These athletes continue to impress on the national stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a display of exceptional talent and determination, Haryana's international high jumper, Pooja, shattered her own U-18 national record at the National Junior Championships, leaping to an impressive 1.85 meters.

Among the remarkable performances, Delhi's rising star Jay Kumar clocked 46.29 seconds in the men's U-20 400-meter race, setting a new meet record. His dominance on the track echoes his earlier successes this season.

In the fiercely contested girls' U-16 javelin throw, Haryana's Muskan claimed the gold medal with a throw of 46.87 meters, surpassing the previous national record. These achievements highlight the emerging talent in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

