Lionel Messi Excluded: Real Madrid Dominates FIFPRO World 11

In a surprising twist, Lionel Messi is absent from the 2024 FIFPRO World 11 for the first time since 2006, marking the end of an era for the prominent Argentinian player. The lineup, announced on Monday by the global players' association, features six players from Champions League winners Real Madrid and four from Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham, the distinguished Real Madrid and England midfielder, received the highest votes in the men's category with 11,176 selections from his peers. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk stands out as the sole player outside Real Madrid and Manchester City in the men's team of the year.

The 2024 Women's World 11 is dominated by English players, with five making the cut, including Lucy Bronze who ties with Wendie Renard for the record appearances. Notably, Zambian Barbra Banda made history as the first African player included in the Women's World 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)