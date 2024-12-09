Left Menu

Lionel Messi Excluded: Real Madrid Dominates FIFPRO World 11

The 2024 FIFPRO World 11 sees six players from Real Madrid and four from Manchester City, with Messi absent for the first time since 2006. Jude Bellingham received the highest votes in men's, while England leads the women's selections. Barbra Banda is the first African in Women's World 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:29 IST
Lionel Messi Excluded: Real Madrid Dominates FIFPRO World 11

In a surprising twist, Lionel Messi is absent from the 2024 FIFPRO World 11 for the first time since 2006, marking the end of an era for the prominent Argentinian player. The lineup, announced on Monday by the global players' association, features six players from Champions League winners Real Madrid and four from Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham, the distinguished Real Madrid and England midfielder, received the highest votes in the men's category with 11,176 selections from his peers. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk stands out as the sole player outside Real Madrid and Manchester City in the men's team of the year.

The 2024 Women's World 11 is dominated by English players, with five making the cut, including Lucy Bronze who ties with Wendie Renard for the record appearances. Notably, Zambian Barbra Banda made history as the first African player included in the Women's World 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024