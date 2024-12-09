Left Menu

Ireland Women's Cricket Team Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Historic T20I Whitewash

Ireland Women emerged victorious in the T20I series against Bangladesh, completing a historic whitewash. Key performances from Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, and Orla Prendergast fueled their success. This marks a significant milestone as Ireland secures its first-ever series win in Bangladesh, showcasing rising competence in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:07 IST
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Historic T20I Whitewash
Ireland Women's Cricket Team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Ireland Women's cricket team clinched a historic victory by whitewashing Bangladesh in the T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. This triumph marks their first series win in Bangladesh and highlights their growing competitiveness in the international cricket arena.

After a disappointing 3-0 loss in the ODI series, Ireland turned their fortunes around in the T20Is. Skipper Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul led the charge in the first match, while Orla Prendergast's all-round performance in the subsequent games sealed their dominance.

Prendergast, named Player of the Series, credited her team's collective effort and resilience, with different players stepping up in each match. The series win showcases Ireland's climbing status in cricket, a testament to their improving skill level and strategic gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024