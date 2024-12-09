South Africa's Test Cricket Triumph: Rising to WTC Fame

South Africa's cricket team achieved a remarkable milestone, climbing to first place in the World Test Championship standings with a dominant series victory over Sri Lanka on Monday. This accomplishment paves the way for their potential appearance in next year's final, an achievement few predicted a year ago.

The team secured five consecutive test victories, including triumphs over the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. These wins propelled South Africa to the top of the table for the last two-year test cycle, bringing them close to securing a spot in the final scheduled for June 11-15 at Lord's.

If South Africa wins the upcoming home series against Pakistan, starting on Boxing Day in Pretoria, their place in the final will be assured. Coach Shukri Conrad expressed surprise at their current standing, recalling modest expectations after a mixed start to the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)