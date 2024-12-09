FIFPRO's World XI Selections: A Star-Studded Lineup Without Messi and Ronaldo

In a surprising turn of events, soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have not been selected for FIFPRO's prestigious World XI team of the year. The global players' union announced the star-studded list, which noticeably lacks the names of the 37-year-old Messi from Inter Miami and Ronaldo, 39, from Al-Nassr.

This year's men's team features six players from Champions League champions Real Madrid and four from Premier League giant Manchester City. The renowned Liverpool center-half Virgil van Dijk completes the lineup. Professional players from 70 countries participated in the voting process, solidifying the credibility of this honor.

In the women's category, Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze matches a record with her seventh selection, alongside stellar midfielders like Aitana Bonmatí and forward talents including Barcelona's Alexia Putellas. These choices highlight emerging strengths and reaffirm established talents across the global stage.

