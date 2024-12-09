Neha Leads Odisha Warriors in Historic Women's Hockey League

Neha, the captain of the Odisha Warriors, is set to make history as her team participates in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League (HIL) for the 2024-25 season. Fresh from a victory with the Indian team in the Asian Champions Trophy, Neha is embracing her captaincy role with renewed vigor and determination, marking a significant milestone in Indian women's hockey.

Emphasizing the importance of the Women's HIL, Neha highlighted its potential impact on the next generation of players. 'We've awaited this platform for years, and now that it's finally here, it seems surreal. It's a massive opportunity for young girls to showcase their talents. For those not selected this season, the league will serve as motivation to strive harder for future success. I firmly believe HIL will be instrumental in discovering new talent for the Indian national team,' she stated in a press release.

Neha, who was named captain of the Odisha Warriors, is keen to embrace this new responsibility. 'Leading a major tournament as captain presents challenges, but it's equally exciting. Having been part of the Indian setup for a while, I understand when and how to rise to the occasion. Leadership roles are familiar to me; from guiding teammates to making crucial decisions on the field. Given our squad's wealth of talent and experience, my aim is to lead by example and bring out the best in my team,' she remarked.

Despite recent personal milestones, such as her marriage, Neha remains committed to her professional duties. 'Balancing my personal and professional life is something I've managed for years. My marital status doesn't alter my approach to hockey. My husband is immensely supportive and aware of hockey's significance in my life. As of now, my focus is solely on the HIL, and I'm ready to give it everything,' she explained.

Neha's acquisition for Rs 10 lakh at the HIL auction underscores her contribution to the sport. She has expressed a desire to reinvest in developing young athletes, possibly by supporting financially strapped girls in hockey academies.

Following her triumph at the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar, Neha enters the HIL with renewed confidence and determination. 'Playing in front of a home crowd is always an exceptional experience. The fans' energy in Rajgir significantly contributed to our success, and I hope for the same atmosphere in the HIL. As a central midfielder, my role is to bolster both the attack and defense and support my team in all domains,' she stated.

As the Women's HIL aims to transform Indian women's hockey, Neha offered encouraging words for aspiring young players. 'This is your chance to shine, take this opportunity to push yourself, hone your skills and make the most out of this league. We've waited long enough for its arrival; now is the time to make your mark.'

