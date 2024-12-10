Remembering Gil de Ferran: The Legacy Behind McLaren's Triumph
Andrea Stella, McLaren's principal, honors the late Gil de Ferran for his pivotal role in their journey to becoming Formula One champions. De Ferran's influence and wisdom helped shape McLaren's winning culture, celebrated with victory dedicated to him as they clinch their first constructors' title in 26 years.
McLaren principal Andrea Stella has paid tribute to Gil de Ferran, the late Indianapolis 500 winner, for his significant contribution in paving the path to the team's resurgence as Formula One champions.
De Ferran, the 2003 Indy victor and former McLaren sporting director, passed away last year at 56 following a heart attack in Florida. Stella honored his legacy by wearing de Ferran's helmet badge as McLaren celebrated their first constructors' title win in 26 years at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Stella shared that de Ferran was instrumental in his decision to lead the team, citing him as a friend and advisor whose wisdom and qualities were integral to McLaren's renewed success and culture.
