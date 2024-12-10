Government Announces Plans to End Greyhound Racing in New Zealand

Racing Minister Winston Peters has unveiled the Government’s plans to phase out greyhound racing in New Zealand, citing persistent animal welfare concerns. The decision comes after years of scrutiny and multiple reviews highlighting the need for reform within the industry.

“This is not a decision taken lightly but is ultimately about protecting the welfare of racing dogs,” Peters stated.

Despite efforts by Greyhound Racing New Zealand to improve safety and reduce fatalities, injury rates remain unacceptably high. “While there have been improvements and fewer dogs are dying, injury rates have plateaued and remain a significant issue,” Peters said.

A Phased Approach to Industry Transition

The Government plans to wind down greyhound racing over a 20-month period, allowing time for the rehoming of approximately 2,900 racing greyhounds and providing a transition period for industry participants.

Key legislative actions include:

Racing Industry (Unlawful Destruction of Specified Greyhounds) Amendment Bill: Introduced under urgency, this bill aims to prevent the unnecessary destruction of racing dogs.

Amendments to the Racing Industry Act 2020: New legislation to officially end greyhound racing will be introduced in 2025, including a full select committee process for public consultation.

Rehoming and Support Measures

Rehoming the retired greyhounds is a top priority. The Government is collaborating with animal welfare organizations to establish rehoming programmes to ensure the safety and well-being of unwanted dogs.

An Advisory Committee has been appointed to manage the transition. Members include:

Heather Simpson (Chair): Experienced in overseeing large-scale reforms.

Murray Johnson: Specialist in animal welfare initiatives.

Lindsay Burton: Advocate for sustainable transitions within the racing industry.

“The Committee will provide advice on animal welfare and support for those impacted by this decision,” Peters explained.

Addressing Industry Impacts

The decision acknowledges the economic and social impact on those employed in the greyhound racing sector. The Government is exploring options to support affected individuals, including job retraining programmes and financial assistance to transition into new industries.

“We recognize this decision affects many livelihoods, and we are committed to supporting those involved as they navigate this change,” Peters said.

Decades of Scrutiny Lead to Action

Greyhound racing has faced growing scrutiny over animal welfare issues, with three reviews over the past decade recommending significant changes. While some progress has been made, Peters emphasized that the time had come to prioritize animal welfare.

“After years of reviews, it is clear that the changes required are too significant for the industry to remain viable. This decision is in the best interest of the dogs and reflects our commitment to ensuring humane treatment of animals,” Peters stated.

Public Consultation and Final Steps

The public will have an opportunity to share their views on the planned legislative changes during the select committee process in 2025.

The decision to end greyhound racing marks a historic shift in New Zealand’s racing industry, emphasizing animal welfare and setting a precedent for humane practices. The Government’s phased approach aims to balance the welfare of animals with the needs of affected workers and stakeholders, ensuring a thoughtful and well-managed transition.