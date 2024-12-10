Olympian Roje Stona Aims for NFL Stardom

Olympic discus champion Roje Stona, hailing from Jamaica, is making waves as he steps into the world of American football. As one of 14 athletes selected globally, Stona is vying for an NFL contract through the International Player Pathway (IPP) program, targeted for 2025.

Stona, who clinched gold at the Paris Olympics with a remarkable 70-meter throw, faces a challenging transition. Despite not having played American football during his college years at the University of Arkansas, the 25-year-old is unwavering in his ambition. 'I understand the work it's going to take,' he affirmed, acknowledging the hurdles ahead.

The athletes, representing countries like Fiji, France, and South Africa, will undergo rigorous training in Florida. The aim is clear: impress NFL scouts by March. The IPP, established in 2017, has successfully integrated 41 players into the NFL, with several currently active, including Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata.

(With inputs from agencies.)