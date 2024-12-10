Left Menu

India Gears Up for Redemption at Gabba After Adelaide Defeat

Team India regrouped at Adelaide Oval for practice ahead of the third Test at The Gabba, following a significant loss to Australia in the second Test. Key players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, focused on enhancing skills as India prepares to recover in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Team India hold practice at Adelaide Oval. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Team India sharpened their skills in a practice session at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, as they gear up for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba. This practice follows their recent defeat to Australia, where they suffered a 10-wicket loss in Adelaide, bringing the series to a 1-1 tie.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Indian players, including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, concentrated on their batting techniques. Meanwhile, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja honed their bowling skills during the intense net session.

Recapping the previous Test, India struggled against Australia's Mitchell Starc, losing the first innings with a total of 180 runs. Despite efforts from players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, Australia secured a substantial lead, largely thanks to Travis Head's aggressive 140 runs. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took notable wickets, but India ultimately faltered, setting a mere 19-run target for Australia, which they chased down with ease.

