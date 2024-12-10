Record-Breaking Viewership and Attendance for Adelaide Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Adelaide Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy drew massive crowds and viewership, according to a release from Cricket Australia (CA). Six of the seven sessions featured more than a million viewers across platforms, while four sessions surpassed 1.4 million, setting new records for the competition.

The tribute documentary 'The Boy from Macksville' about late cricketer Phillip Hughes also attracted substantial viewership, garnering an average audience of 350,000 after the first day's play. Digital engagements through CA's channels remained robust, with over 1.1 million Australians tuning in online over the three days.

Attendance shattered previous figures with 135,012 fans attending the match across three days, breaking the old record set during a five-day Test against India in 2014-15. Rohit Sharma's Indian team faced a 10-wicket loss against Australia in Adelaide, leveling the series 1-1 and spurring high demand for upcoming matches at the MCG and SCG. Member tickets are nearly sold out, and remaining public tickets are limited due to overwhelming demand.

