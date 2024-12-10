Mohammed Shami Shines as Bengal Faces Baroda in High-Stakes T20 Clash

Mohammed Shami, returning from ankle surgery, will be pivotal as Bengal prepares to tackle Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Shami was instrumental in Bengal's narrow victory over Chandigarh, delivering crucial runs and an economical bowling spell. On the other hand, Baroda enters the match with an impressive batting record, having set a world record total against Sikkim.

Baroda's batsmen have been in scintillating form, with standout performances from Bhanu Pania. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, boasting their own star performers, will also lock horns, showcasing intense competition as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)