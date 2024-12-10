Jamal Hossain Leads Vishwa Samudra Open with Stellar Performance Amid Fog Delay

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain surged to an early lead at the Vishwa Samudra Open 2024 with an impressive five-under 67 during the opening day at the Delhi Golf Club. Hossain's stellar performance comes on the heels of his victory at the previous PGTI event in Digboi.

The tournament's opening was disrupted by a 40-minute delay due to thick fog, resulting in 27 out of 124 participants being unable to complete their first round. Play was suspended at 5:30 pm due to fading light, with the remaining players set to resume at 7 am the following day. The second round will commence upon the conclusion of the first.

Jamal, currently ranked 17th in the PGTI standings, shone brightly in difficult conditions. His precise fairway shots and successful putts on the first day established him as a formidable contender. Despite the challenges, Hossain reflected positively on his performance, attributing his confidence to recent successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)