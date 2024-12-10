Haryana Gladiators Join the Legend 90 League with Roaring Passion

The Haryana Gladiators have been unveiled as the newest team to join the much-anticipated Legend 90 League, slated to commence in February 2025. Alongside the franchise announcement, the Gladiators showcased their official logo, a design reflecting the strength and spirit of Haryana's sporting heritage. The team is owned by Shubh Infra Pvt Ltd, a distinguished real estate company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Commenting on the franchise launch, Harish Garg, Director at Shubh Infra Pvt Ltd, conveyed his excitement for this bold venture. He remarked, "The Haryana Gladiators epitomize the resilient spirit of Haryana's sporting excellence. Through the Legend 90 League, we aspire to offer cricket enthusiasts an unforgettable experience while honoring the game's legendary figures. Our logo—a roaring lion—symbolizes our passion and fierce resolve to make a mark in this league." Supporting this sentiment, Sunny Sehgal, also a Director at Shubh Infra, expressed readiness for the thrilling journey ahead, emphasizing their goal to construct a team that embodies Haryana's pride and excellence.

The innovative Legend 90 League, featuring a unique 90-ball format, is set to transform the cricket viewing experience. The league recently captured public attention with its launch event, graced by former Indian cricket icon Harbhajan Singh, who serves as the league's brand ambassador. Highlighting the league's potential, Singh noted its ability to forge stronger connections between fans and their beloved cricket legends. The competition will include seven franchises and boast the prowess of 90 legendary players, promising a grand sporting spectacle.

