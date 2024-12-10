Pooja Shines: Record-Breaking Heptathlon Gold at National Junior Championships

Pooja, the talented teenager from Haryana, captured attention by securing the gold medal in the heptathlon at the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships. Her performance broke the U-18 national record in the event, marking a significant moment in Indian athletics.

On Monday, Pooja set a new record in the U-18 women's high jump by clearing 1.85 meters, clinching gold at the Kalinga Stadium. Continuing her remarkable form, she amassed 5,102 points in the heptathlon, shattering the previous national benchmark of 4,357 points set earlier this year by R Khatun.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Sriteja Tholem also exceeded the former national record with 5,087 points, eventually securing second place. Haryana's Khushi completed the podium with a bronze medal, tallying 4,350 points.

