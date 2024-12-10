India Shines at Asia Pacific Deaf Games with Historic Medal Haul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian contingent for their historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian athletes' exceptional display of talent has brought immense pride to the nation.

The Indian team amassed a total of 55 medals, a staggering 11-fold increase from their previous participation in 2015, where they secured just five medals. This remarkable achievement marks India's best performance at the games.

With eight gold, 18 silver, and 29 bronze medals, the 68-member Indian team secured a commendable fifth position among 21 competing nations. This success has not only motivated the nation but also inspired budding sports enthusiasts across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)