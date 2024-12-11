Summer McIntosh: Canada's Golden Swim Sensation

Canada's rising swimming star, Summer McIntosh, made waves by clinching the Northern Star Award as the nation's premier athlete for 2024. This recognition comes after McIntosh's dazzling performance at the Paris Olympics, where she bagged three gold medals — a first for a Canadian athlete in a single Olympic event.

The 18-year-old sensation triumphed in the 400 metres individual medley, 200m butterfly, and 200m individual medley, while also securing a silver in the 400m freestyle. Her remarkable haul equals the medal count achieved by fellow swimmer Penny Oleksiak at one summer Games.

McIntosh's accolade was announced following her record-breaking feat in the short-course 400m freestyle in Budapest. Competing with her for the award were previous winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NHL's Connor McDavid, and Olympic gold medalist Ethan Katzberg. The Northern Star Award, presented by the Toronto Star newspaper, reflects the elite achievements of Canadian sports figures over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)