Leadership Shift in New Zealand Football: Mayne Takes Charge

New Zealand's Football Ferns will face Costa Rica in February under the leadership of interim coach Michael Mayne, while the national federation seeks a permanent head coach following Jitka Klimkova's resignation. Klimkova stepped down after being cleared of any wrongdoing in a workplace matter.

Despite New Zealand's early exit from the Paris Olympics, Mayne hopes to secure a long-term role, guiding the team through the upcoming World Cup qualifying cycle. Mayne is focused on building a playing style that excites fans and meets expectations.

Klimkova's exit was marked by controversy, with the federation reversing plans for her Olympic return. Mayne is actively engaging with players to understand their needs better. The team will play friendly matches in San Jose on February 22 and 25.

