Brazil to Host Historic 2027 Women's World Cup

In a groundbreaking announcement, FIFA has revealed that the 2027 Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil, making it the first time the tournament will take place in South America.

From June 24 to July 25, thirty-two teams will compete, with Brazil automatically qualifying as host and Spain entering as the defending champion from the 2023 World Cup.

FIFA will announce the host cities and stadiums in Brazil next year as anticipation grows for this historic event that promises to be a milestone in women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)