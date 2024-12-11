Brazil to Host Historic 2027 Women's World Cup
The 2027 Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, marking the first time the event is hosted in South America. FIFA has announced participation from 32 teams, with Brazil automatically qualifying as host. Spain is the current champion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:01 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a groundbreaking announcement, FIFA has revealed that the 2027 Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil, making it the first time the tournament will take place in South America.
From June 24 to July 25, thirty-two teams will compete, with Brazil automatically qualifying as host and Spain entering as the defending champion from the 2023 World Cup.
FIFA will announce the host cities and stadiums in Brazil next year as anticipation grows for this historic event that promises to be a milestone in women's soccer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement