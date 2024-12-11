Left Menu

Court Clears French Rugby Players of Assault Charges in Argentina

An Argentine court has dismissed aggravated sexual assault charges against French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jégou due to insufficient evidence. The players, accused of raping a woman after a match in Mendoza, claimed the encounter was consensual. The case stirred controversy and highlighted issues around false accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Argentine court has dismissed charges of aggravated sexual assault against two French rugby players, Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jégou, due to insufficient evidence. The decision comes after the players were accused of raping a woman following a match in Mendoza.

The case emerged in July when a 39-year-old Argentine woman alleged she was assaulted by the athletes in their hotel room. The players admitted to having consensual relations with her after meeting at a club. Initially detained, the players were later placed under house arrest.

The ruling has evoked mixed reactions, with the French Rugby Federation expressing relief. However, concerns over false accusations in sexual crimes have been raised amid this case. The investigation, marked by contentious evidence, has underscored the need for preventive measures in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

