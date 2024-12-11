Court Clears French Rugby Players of Assault Charges in Argentina

An Argentine court has dismissed charges of aggravated sexual assault against two French rugby players, Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jégou, due to insufficient evidence. The decision comes after the players were accused of raping a woman following a match in Mendoza.

The case emerged in July when a 39-year-old Argentine woman alleged she was assaulted by the athletes in their hotel room. The players admitted to having consensual relations with her after meeting at a club. Initially detained, the players were later placed under house arrest.

The ruling has evoked mixed reactions, with the French Rugby Federation expressing relief. However, concerns over false accusations in sexual crimes have been raised amid this case. The investigation, marked by contentious evidence, has underscored the need for preventive measures in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)