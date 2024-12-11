Left Menu

Cyclist Rohan Dennis Strikes Plea Deal Over Tragic Incident

Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis has reached a plea deal over the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins. He was charged with dangerous driving causing death but will not be held responsible for her death. The charges against him have been reduced, and sentencing is pending.

Updated: 11-12-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:23 IST
  • Australia

In a recent development, former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis has struck a plea deal concerning the tragic demise of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, an Australian Olympian. Dennis, charged with dangerous driving causing death, faces a different charge instead.

Appearing at the Adelaide Magistrates Court, Dennis's defense and prosecutors agreed to drop the original charges, with an aggravated charge of creating the likelihood of harm now in place. A plea of guilty was entered, while the prospect of a seven-year sentence looms.

Ahead of sentencing set for January 24, Dennis remains on bail. Despite the legal proceedings, the pair shared a momentous past with highlights in the world of cycling and a legacy that extends with their two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

