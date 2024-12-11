Left Menu

Captaincy Hurdles: Rohit Sharma's Form Under the Microscope

Rohit Sharma's recent batting struggles in Australia are affecting his captaincy, say Harbhajan Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara. Despite a break for personal reasons, Rohit’s form remains poor, impacting his leadership. Experts suggest a steady start could boost his performance and leadership skills.

Rohit Sharma

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, is grappling with a severe slump in batting form that experts believe is hampering his leadership acumen during the ongoing series in Australia.

Veteran cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara have expressed concerns over Rohit's recent performances, noting his inability to consistently score runs. In the last 12 test innings, he has achieved only one half-century, accompanied by several single-digit scores.

Singh emphasized the psychological toll a poor batting streak can have, while Pujara offered strategies to regain form, advising a cautious approach early in his innings. All eyes will be on Rohit's performance in the imminent Brisbane test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

