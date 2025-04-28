Unyielding Offensive: Massive Anti-Naxal Operation Near Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border
A vast anti-Naxal operation in its eighth day targets 800 square km near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border to dismantle Naxal groups. Over 24,000 personnel are involved. Security forces urge Naxals to surrender peacefully. So far, three Naxals have been killed, and multiple Naxals have surrendered.
In a resolute crackdown, a large-scale anti-Naxal operation has entered its eighth day across an 800 square km swath near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, according to senior police officials. The mission involves over 24,000 personnel from state and central forces, signifying one of the largest mobilizations in history.
The operation aims to eliminate the influence of various Naxal factions, including the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, all of which have utilized the area for violent activities. Enhanced efforts to defuse Improvised Explosive Devices have become paramount after recent civilian casualties.
Prominent Naxal leaders have been targeted in this push, with significant deployments around the Karegutta hills. Authorities have reiterated calls for Naxals to surrender, promising reintegration opportunities. Since the new BJP government took charge in December 2023, security forces have neutralized numerous Naxals, emphasizing their commitment to eradicating armed militancy by 2026.
