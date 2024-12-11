Annabel Sutherland Shines with Century in Thrilling Women's ODI
Annabel Sutherland scored a century as Australia posted 298/6 against India in the final Women's ODI. Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath also made significant contributions. India's Arundhati Reddy took four wickets. India, behind in the series, hope for a consolation victory.
Annabel Sutherland showcased a stellar performance, hitting a remarkable century for Australia in the third and final Women's ODI against India.
Contributions from Ashleigh Gardner and captain Tahlia McGrath helped Australia set a formidable total of 298/6.
Arundhati Reddy was the star bowler for India, claiming four crucial wickets while conceding only 26 runs.
