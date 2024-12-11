John O'Shea's Insight: The Challenge Ahead for Manchester United's New Coach

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea has shown support for the new coach Ruben Amorim, stressing the urgency for the Portuguese to convey his football philosophy swiftly to enhance team performance.

Amorim, who took over from Erik ten Hag, has already uplifted spirits at Old Trafford with his charisma. However, O'Shea, who played at United from 1999 to 2011, insists that strong communication extends beyond media appearances.

With recent losses in the Premier League, O'Shea points to the importance of the squad adapting to Amorim's style. He anticipates potential changes in the January transfer window to equip Amorim better for the upcoming fixture congestion.

