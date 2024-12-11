Tan Kim Her Returns: Boosting India's Badminton Ahead of Major Games

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) made a significant announcement on Wednesday by confirming the return of Malaysian doubles coach Tan Kim Her to the national team. This strategic move comes as India prepares for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Tan, previously instrumental in forming the successful pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, will focus on developing new doubles partnerships. He aims to build a robust team following a stint from 2015 to 2019 with India. Tan replaces Danish coach Mathias Boe, who stepped down post the 2023 Paris Olympics.

BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra emphasized their commitment to securing a capable coach to refine India's top players and guide emerging talents. Tan expressed his enthusiasm, noting his eagerness to capitalize on India's potential in global tournaments.

