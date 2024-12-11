Left Menu

Kallis on Karthik's SA20 Debut: A New Era for Retired Indian Cricketers

Cricket legend Jacques Kallis discusses Dinesh Karthik's upcoming SA20 debut, emphasizing its potential to pave the way for more retired Indian players to join the league. He highlights the impact of the BCCI's current policies and shares insights on the value of all-rounders in T20 cricket.

Updated: 11-12-2024 17:20 IST
Jacques Kallis, the legendary South African all-rounder, expressed his excitement about Dinesh Karthik's impending debut in the SA20 league. Karthik's participation marks the first time an Indian cricketer will feature in the South African tournament, scheduled for 2025, as he joins the Paarl Royals as a replacement for Jos Buttler.

During a virtual interaction, Kallis remarked on the significance of including Indian players, hoping that Karthik's involvement would encourage more retired Indian cricketers to participate. He also addressed the challenges posed by the BCCI's regulations, which only allow retired Indian players to play in foreign leagues.

Kallis highlighted the crucial role of all-rounders in T20 cricket and criticized the Impact Player rule, which he believes undermines the development of all-rounders. Kallis also suggested reviving the Champions League T20 to bring together top teams and players on a global stage amidst a busy franchise cricket calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

