Matthew Hayden Urges Indian Batters to Reclaim Brisbane Brilliance

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has challenged India's batters to elevate their game during the upcoming Brisbane Test against Australia. Following underwhelming performances, India will aim for a resounding victory at a venue where they triumphed in 2021. Hayden emphasizes the need for endurance and strategic batting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:34 IST
Team India. (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar X). Image Credit: ANI
Matthew Hayden, a former Australian cricketer, has issued a rallying call to Indian batsmen, urging them to improve their batting performance and focus on longevity during the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, starting December 14. This comes after India's lackluster display with the pink ball in Adelaide.

India, seeking redemption after their staggering 295-run defeat in Perth and the fluctuating performances since their Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, will aim to build on a noteworthy innings by KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli. Hayden highlighted their need to chase 350-plus scores and initiate the innings regardless of testing conditions.

He pointed out the importance of drawing inspiration from the 2021 victory at Brisbane, where India, despite limited experience, secured a historic win over Australia. Hayden believes those memories could serve as a motivational cornerstone in their upcoming challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

