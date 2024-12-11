Rising Tides: Can Verstappen Hold Onto His F1 Crown in 2025?

Max Verstappen has been dominating the Formula One standings for over 1,000 days, but his reign might be in jeopardy as the 2024 season questions his supremacy. The last campaign saw seven different drivers clinching multiple wins among a record 24 races, intensifying competition for the upcoming 2025 season.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri broke Red Bull's dominance by securing a first constructors' title in over two decades. Norris, looking forward to 2025, stated confidently after finishing the season runner-up with four victories: 'Next year is going to be my year too.'

Amid driver changes, Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz, hoping to rejuvenate his career and target an elusive eighth title. Meanwhile, Mercedes brings in young talent Kimi Antonelli, as Red Bull adapts to key personnel shifts and a line-up of fresh drivers marks a new era in Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)