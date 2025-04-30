BJP's Kadadi Criticizes Congress Amidst Pahalgam Attack Tensions

On Wednesday, BJP Member of Parliament Iranna B Kadadi strongly criticized Congress leaders over their statements regarding the Pahalgam attack, asserting that many within the Congress are 'mentally disturbed' due to the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kadadi emphasized that it's crucial for national unity to transcend party agendas when making statements.

Kadadi specifically targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, alleging that his comments were crafted to secure minority votes, leading to a reprimand from the Congress High Command. According to Kadadi, Siddaramiah withdrew his statements only after encountering public backlash, underscoring that during national crises, supporting the ruling party is vital.

He also commented that not all matters should be politicized, noting that Siddaramiah's statements gained traction in Pakistan, indicating a focus on vote bank politics. Previously, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey had condemned Siddaramiah's remarks, urging people to question the CM's patriotism amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)