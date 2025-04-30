Left Menu

PM Modi's Multistate Tour: Inauguration of WAVES 2025 and Strategic Developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai and a major seaport in Kerala. His multi-state tour includes development projects across Andhra Pradesh, fostering media innovation, boosting India's maritime sector, and enhancing connectivity with over Rs 58,000 crore investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a significant multi-state tour, beginning with the inauguration of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. The PM will then proceed to Kerala to unveil the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, a major strategic development in India's maritime sector.

WAVES 2025, a groundbreaking summit in India, aims to establish the nation as a global leader in media, entertainment, and digital innovation. The four-day event will attract participants from over 90 countries, featuring a variety of sessions and masterclasses, thus highlighting India's growing influence in these sectors.

Additionally, Modi will lay foundations for numerous infrastructural projects in Andhra Pradesh, including highways and railway projects, as well as a missile test range. These initiatives are aligned with the government's vision to enhance connectivity, defense capabilities, and promote national integration through initiatives like the 'PM Ekta Mall'.

