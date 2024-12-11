Left Menu

Rift or Misunderstanding? Ponting Weighs in on Siraj and Head Clash

Ricky Ponting reflects on the on-field altercation between India's Mohammed Siraj and Australia's Travis Head during a Test match, suggesting it was accidental and lacked malice. Both players were penalized by the ICC. Ponting believes the incident was overblown and that both players cleared the air later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:00 IST
Rift or Misunderstanding? Ponting Weighs in on Siraj and Head Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the on-field confrontation between India's Mohammed Siraj and Australia's Travis Head during the day-night Test in Adelaide, classifying it as 'accidental' and devoid of malice. The exchange unfolded after Siraj conceded a six and subsequently dismissed Head, gesturing him toward the dressing room.

The International Cricket Council sanctioned Siraj with a 20 percent fine of his match fee, alongside a single demerit point. Head was also reprimanded, receiving one demerit. Ponting suggests that a misinterpretation exacerbated the incident, as Head claimed to have complimented Siraj post-dismissal, which Siraj denied.

Ponting described the incident as routine under pressure conditions for bowlers but acknowledged the strict umpire regulations regarding such send-offs. Both cricketers have since clarified the misunderstanding during the series, which remains balanced at 1-1, with the next test set for Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024