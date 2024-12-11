Rift or Misunderstanding? Ponting Weighs in on Siraj and Head Clash

Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the on-field confrontation between India's Mohammed Siraj and Australia's Travis Head during the day-night Test in Adelaide, classifying it as 'accidental' and devoid of malice. The exchange unfolded after Siraj conceded a six and subsequently dismissed Head, gesturing him toward the dressing room.

The International Cricket Council sanctioned Siraj with a 20 percent fine of his match fee, alongside a single demerit point. Head was also reprimanded, receiving one demerit. Ponting suggests that a misinterpretation exacerbated the incident, as Head claimed to have complimented Siraj post-dismissal, which Siraj denied.

Ponting described the incident as routine under pressure conditions for bowlers but acknowledged the strict umpire regulations regarding such send-offs. Both cricketers have since clarified the misunderstanding during the series, which remains balanced at 1-1, with the next test set for Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)